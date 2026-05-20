We have no objection to a second autopsy of Twisha Sharma: Bhopal police chief

A local court here on Tuesday had summoned the police diary related to the case of 33-year-old Twisha, a Noida woman who was allegedly harassed for dowry, following a plea moved by her family seeking a second post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi.

“The family members of the deceased came to me and submitted an application. I told them police have no objection to another post-mortem,” Kumar told PTI. It was immediately not clear when the family submitted the application.

He said the application seeking a second autopsy has been attached to the case diary, but the permission for it rests with the court.