We have come together to save democracy: Congress leader Ashok Chavan

MUMBAI: Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Wednesday said that leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc have come together to save democracy in the country.

Addressing a joint press conference in Mumbai, Ashok Chavan said," It is our responsibility to save India. Earlier we were an alliance of 26 parties and now we are 28. Maharashtra has led from the front during the independence struggle. Today it will again play an important role. We are raising questions on unemployment, and inflation. It is not a personal fight but a fight to save the nation."

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said all preparations are done for the third meeting of the INDIA bloc.





"Six sitting Chief Ministers are coming to attend this meeting. All preparations are done for the meeting," he said.





Meanwhile, Congress Chief Nana Patole said, "We are very happy that the INDIA alliance meeting is going to take place in Maharashtra. In Bengaluru, we were 26 (parties), here it has become 28 (parties). Jaise INDIA badhega, waise hi China peeche hatega (When INDIA will move forward, China will step back)." Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said that all the lovers of the country have united under the INDIA bloc.

"All lovers of the country are here. We are here to save Bharat mata. We are against authoritarian government and political gimmicks. The way INDIA bloc will move forward, Centre will start giving gas cylinders for free. The Centre itself is running on gas. Our Constitution needs to be saved from the tyrant forces," he said.

The third meeting of opposition parties is scheduled to take place in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1. The opposition parties held the second meeting in Bengaluru and decided to call their alliance INDIA. The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Bihar’s Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on July 17-18.







