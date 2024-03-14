We don’t have money to spend: Cong prez Kharge

KALABURAGI: Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the party was facing funds crunch alleging that bank accounts where money donated by people was deposited had been freezed by the BJP-led NDA government, while huge fines have been imposed on the party by Income-Tax Department.

Noting that everyone should have equal opportunity in election, Kharge accused BJP of freezing Congress’s bank accounts and imposing huge fines on the party through Income Tax, while “they are not ready to disclose thousands of crores of rupees they have got through electoral bonds, despite Supreme Court’s directions”.

“It was our party money that you the people gave as donations, they have frozen it and we don’t have money to spend... while, they are not disclosing about electoral bonds they got because their theft will come out, their wrong deeds will come out, so they asked for time till July,” he said.