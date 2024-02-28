We believe in forgiveness, not revenge: CM Sukhu takes conciliatory tone amid turmoil the print

SHIMLA: Amid the political turmoil in Himachal Pradesh after cross-voting by six Congress MLAs during polling for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the state on Tuesday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said all fellow party leaders were like his younger siblings, adding, significantly, that his party believes in 'forgiveness', and not 'revenge'.

Assuring that the Congress government will fulfil the mandate of the people and complete its tenure of five years, CM Sukhu told reporters, "Hum toh sab ko maaf karne wale log hai, hum badle ki bhavna se kaam karne wale log nahi hain (We believe in forgiveness, not revenge.) All fellow members of my party are like my younger brothers and sisters. Our government will complete its full 5-year term."

On state minister Vikramaditya Singh's resignation, the chief minister said, "Vikramaditya Singh is my younger brother and I have spoken to him."

"They (Congress MLAs who cross-voted for the BJP candidate during polling for the Rajya Sabha seat) should have shown more respect for the party. They may be upset with me but a person like Abhishek Singhvi should have been elected to the Rajya Sabha from Himachal Pradesh. However, they betrayed the whip and did not vote for him. This had never happened before in the history of Himachal politics," CM Sukhu added.

As the Congress lurched into a fresh political crisis in Himachal Pradesh, fighting to stay afloat in the only heartland state it rules, the grand old party appointed observers who reached Shimla on Wednesday. After meeting with party observers, CM Sukhu said, "Discussion was held regarding elections. Our government is safe."

Meanwhile, senior party leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said that he was hopeful that all differences and discord would be resolved soon.

"Our Rajya Sabha candidate from Himachal Pradesh, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, could not win the elections as some of our MLAs cross-voted. The party high command has appointed observers. I hope the matter will be resolved soon," Pilot said. However, amid fears of a churn at the helm of Himachal a day after 6 Congress MLAs cross-voted for the BJP during polling for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal, CM earlier in the day claimed that the conspiracy to bring down the Congress government in the state had failed.

"They conspired to topple our government in Himachal with the help of the CRPF and Haryana Police, and by sending choppers (to airlift Congress MLAs elsewhere). However, the plot to bring down our government has been defeated. They tried luring some our legislators through monetary inducements and bring them to their side. However, we have brought a disqualification motion against them (Congress MLAs who voted for the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls) and hearing on the same is underway," Sukhu told reporters on Wednesday. He claimed that one of the dissident MLAs, who cross-voted during the casting of votes for the Rajya Sabha polls on Tuesday, prompting BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan to script a stunning win in a draw of lots, has apologised.

"One of the MLAs (who cross-voted for the BJP candidate) has asked for forgiveness for betraying the party and the whip. I don't want to take his name. He said he erred in his decision-making. The hearing on the disqualification case is underway," CM Sukhu said.