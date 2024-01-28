"We are not afraid...," Mallikarjun Kharge on 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

DEHRADUN: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party asserting the BJP made every effort to stop the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Assam adding that we are not afraid of them.

Addressing the Workers Convention in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Kharge said that Rahul Gandhi had taken out 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, but such an incident did not happen anywhere, as has happened in BJP-ruled Assam.

"Ever since our 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' started, BJP has made every effort to stop and scare it. 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' was stopped in Assam, stones were thrown at vehicles, and posters were torn. But we are not afraid," Kharge said addressing the Workers Convention in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

He further said that Congress leaders have laid down their lives for the country, BJP has made no sacrifices.

"Everyone believes in God. But, religion and country are different. But here, they (BJP) have mixed up everything. And when you combine religion and country together, it becomes hard to identify what is good and what is bad," he added.

Earlier on January 20, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that an FIR has been registered against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, party General Secretary KC Venugopal, National Students' Union of India All India Congress Committee Incharge Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Rahul Gandhi is leading the party's Manipur to Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and as the Yatra was about to enter Guwahati city, Congress workers were stopped from entering the city and clashed with Assam Police.