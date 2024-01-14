We are going through period of great injustice in India: Rahul in Manipur

THOUBAL (Manipur): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that his party started the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to ensure justice to the people as they are facing a period of 'great injustice' in the country. "The questions arose- why the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. It is because we are going through a period of great injustice in India. It is of all kinds - social, political and economical," Rahul Gandhi said after launching his yatra from Manipur's Thoubal.

The Congress leader also came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the ethnic strife-torn state and said that it is 'shameful' that the PM of the country did not come to wipe the tears of the people. "I've been in politics since 2004 and for the first time, I visited a place in India where the entire infrastructure of governance has collapsed.

After 29th June (his visit to state), Manipur wasn't Manipur anymore, it got divided and hatred was spread everywhere, lakhs of people suffered loss. People lost their loved ones in front of their eyes. And till now, the Indian PM has not come here to wipe your tears and hold your hand. It is a shameful thing," Rahul said. Rahul Gandhi also said that Manipur has lost what it holds precious because of the BJP's politics and added that his party will bring back the harmony and peace for which the state was known.

"We are here to listen to you, share your pain, and present a new vision of India that is one of harmony and equity. We understand your loss and grief and will bring back the harmony and peace for which Manipur was known," he said. He also alleged the situation in the state is a symbol of 'BJP and RSS' hatred'. "...Manipur is a symbol of the BJP's politics; Manipur is a symbol of the BJP and the RSS's hatred. Manipur is a symbol of the BJP's viewpoint and ideology... Maybe for PM Modi, the BJP and the RSS, Manipur is not a part of India," the Congress leader said.

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday kickstarted his second large-scale outreach programme 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from ethnic strife-torn Manipur's Thoubal district. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders have boarded the bus which will accompany the yatra for the coming 66 days.

The yatra began at noon from the Khongjom War Memorial. It will cover a distance of 6,713 km, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts.

The yatra will conclude in Mumbai on March 20 after 67 days. A follow-up to the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which saw Rahul Gandhi cover more than 3,000 kilometres on foot - from Kanya Kumari to Srinagar--the latest campaign, Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0, will be a hybrid one.

Rahul Gandhi said that the party was compelled to do a hybrid yatra from east to west in the wake of the upcoming general elections. "I wanted to do this (Bharat Jodo Nyay) Yatra by foot like we did last year. But considering the upcoming (Lok Sabha) elections, walking by foot would have taken more time. Therefore, the Congress party decided to do this yatra in hybrid mode," Gandhi said. Rahul Gandhi also shared a candid moment with children after launching the yatra.