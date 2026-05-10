'Fear out, trust in': CM Adhikari promises era of trust in Bengal

Adhikari made the remarks while leaving his hometown Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district for Kolkata after receiving a rousing welcome from supporters following his swearing-in as chief minister a day before.

"Bhoy out, bhorsa in. Prime Minister Narendra Modiji has given the assurance. West Bengal will progress with the involvement of every stakeholder in an atmosphere of hope and trust," he told reporters before leaving for Kolkata.

After taking oath at the Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata on Saturday and completing official engagements, Adhikari travelled to Kanthi late at night after offering prayers at the Kalighat Kali Temple.