'Fear out, trust in': CM Adhikari promises era of trust in Bengal

KOLKATA: West Bengal's newly sworn-in Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said the "air of fear" (bhoy) in the state has ended and trust (bhorsa) has taken its place.
Adhikari made the remarks while leaving his hometown Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district for Kolkata after receiving a rousing welcome from supporters following his swearing-in as chief minister a day before.
"Bhoy out, bhorsa in. Prime Minister Narendra Modiji has given the assurance. West Bengal will progress with the involvement of every stakeholder in an atmosphere of hope and trust," he told reporters before leaving for Kolkata.
After taking oath at the Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata on Saturday and completing official engagements, Adhikari travelled to Kanthi late at night after offering prayers at the Kalighat Kali Temple.
His convoy reached his residence ‘Shantikunj’, around 2 am, where thousands of supporters had gathered despite the late hour.
As the convoy entered the locality, supporters raised slogans and showered flowers and garlands on the chief minister.
The crowd forced the convoy to slow down, prompting Adhikari to step out of his vehicle and greet supporters.
Visibly moved by the reception, the chief minister folded his hands and appealed to the crowd to disperse, saying, "It is very late now, please return home." The atmosphere resembled a festival, with locals celebrating the rise of their "son of the soil" to the state's top post.
Adhikari also sought blessings of his parents after reaching home.
Father Sisir Adhikari and mother Gayatri Adhikari had reportedly stayed awake till late at night to welcome him home.
Local residents and childhood acquaintances described Adhikari as determined and resolute, attributing his rise to political prominence to his strong will and persistence.
Since morning, a serpentine line of people from different parts of Purba and Paschim Medinipur, as well as from other districts, was seen outside his Kanthi residence as police and security forces were managing the crowd, most of them carrying flowers and bouquets in their hands.
"I have come from the Nandakumar. I am overjoyed as 'Dada' (Suvendu) has become the CM. He is very down to earth, and whenever he comes to our area, he makes it a point to talk to me. He is very gentle," Radharani Das, a woman, said.
Bijay Naskar, a resident of Diamond Harbour from South 24 Parganas, said he had been waiting for Adhikari since morning.
"I don't directly belong to any political party, but I support the BJP. I wish to congratulate Dada and also inform him that the victory of the BJP has inspired lakhs of people like us to voice our protests over any injustice without fear and exercise our rights against any tyranny and muscle power," the elderly person said.
A senior police officer said there will be no barricade before the residence of the CM in Kanthi to ensure people are not inconvenienced, and the central and state security personnel manning the place will do their job.
A member of the Adhikari family said, "We don't want any barricade to be put up, causing problems for people, our neighbours, the visitors, people passing by the building."