Suvendu's aide shot dead; BJP accuses TMC of 'targeted assassination', Bengal on boil

According to preliminary information, Rath was intercepted at Madhyamgram's Doltala area by motorcycle-borne assailants, who tailed his vehicle, forced it to stop and opened fire before fleeing.

Rath, the executive assistant to the leader of opposition in the state assembly, was reportedly returning home in Madhyagram when he was murdered.

Local news channels reported that he sustained critical injuries in the firing and was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the official media channel of the BJP said.

"The victim was brought dead with two bullet injuries on his chest, which pierced his heart, and another bullet hit his abdominal area. There was no opportunity to resuscitate him," a doctor said.

Adhikari arrived at the hospital around midnight.