Bengal polls: Voter list frozen amid delay in SIR tribunals; two names restored after SC nod

The two individuals who got their names back on the electoral rolls are Mahatab Shaikh, the Congress candidate from Farakka, and former MLA Mottakin Alam, who has since filed his nomination as a Congress candidate from Manikchak after his name was reinstated.

With no clarity on the functioning of the tribunals, expected to be set up at central government premises near Kolkata, anxious voters continued to queue up at offices of Block Development Officers (BDOs) and District Magistrates (DMs) across the state, carrying documents and seeking guidance.

“We have submitted documents multiple times, but there is no clarity on whether applying online will be enough,” a voter said outside a district office.