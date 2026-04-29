Bhabanipur votes in prestige war as Mamata, Suvendu circle same turf without meeting

If West Bengal’s 2026 assembly election has one constituency that rises above arithmetic into pure political symbolism, it is this south Kolkata seat where Banerjee, a three-term MLA from here, is locked in a direct contest against Adhikari, the leader of the opposition and the BJP heavyweight who defeated her in Nandigram in 2021 after deserting the Trinamool Congress.

Five years later, the duel has shifted to Banerjee’s own bastion. For the TMC, retaining Bhabanipur is about defending the chief minister’s authority in her own backyard. For the BJP, breaching it would mean puncturing the aura of invincibility around Bengal’s most powerful leader and turning Nandigram into a larger political story.

That is why leaders across camps have described it as the “mother of all electoral battles”.