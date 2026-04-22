WB polls first phase: BJP’s north Bengal citadel, deleted names and battle for momentum

For the BJP, the first phase is virtually synonymous with north Bengal. The party's hopes of challenging the TMC statewide depend on retaining dominance in the region that powered its rise in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and helped it emerge as the ruling party's principal challenger in the 2021 assembly election.

The BJP had won 59 of the 152 seats in 2021 against the TMC's tally of 93. For the saffron camp, therefore, this phase is its best opportunity to offset Mamata Banerjee's enduring strength in south Bengal. For the ruling party, preventing a BJP surge in the north is critical to shaping the political mood for the rest of the contest.

The phase is being fought across sharply different landscapes – the tea gardens of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, the hills of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, the Rajbanshi belt of Cooch Behar, the border districts of Malda and Uttar Dinajpur, and the minority-dominated pockets of Murshidabad and Nadia.

Yet, despite these differences, one issue has cast a shadow across almost every district – the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.