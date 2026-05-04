WB polls: BJP crosses majority mark, leads in 185 seats; Mamata ahead in Bhabanipur

The Bhabanipur contest witnessed sharp swings through the morning, with Banerjee leading in the first round, trailing in the second, and regaining the advantage in the third — underlining the volatility of early trends.

However, in Nandigram, the other marquee battleground, Adhikari was ahead by over 3,135 votes against TMC’s Pabitra Kar after two rounds of counting.

Beyond the headline numbers, the trends indicated a deeper churn in the state’s political landscape.

For a party that has known uninterrupted power since 2011, the current numbers — with the BJP surging ahead in over 174 seats and the TMC trailing well behind — suggest the possible unravelling of a carefully constructed political machine that thrived on centralised authority, welfare outreach and relentless booth-level mobilisation.

The scale of the shift is reflected in emerging vote share patterns, with the BJP’s share rising to around 44.8 per cent — a sharp jump from 2021 — while the TMC’s dipped to nearly 41.7 per cent, indicating erosion across segments that once formed its dependable base.

Perhaps more telling is the churn in the 177 constituencies where voter deletions had exceeded previous victory margins — a silent faultline that appears to have turned electoral.

The BJP was holding ground in all the seats it had won in this category in 2021 and making inroads into several of the 120 segments that the TMC had previously dominated, pointing to a deeper, more systemic shift rather than a transient swing.

Initial trends from across the state showed several TMC heavyweights trailing, triggering concern within the ruling camp.

In Cooch Behar district’s Dinhata, minister Udayan Guha was trailing by 6,259 votes against BJP’s Ajay Ray after four of the 24 rounds of counting.

TMC’s Manas Ranjan Bhunia was trailing in Paschim Medinipur district’s Sabang constituency, where he has won seven elections earlier, with BJP’s Amal Kumar Panda ahead by 693 votes after the third round.