WB Assembly passes resolution to celebrate State's Foundation Day on 'Poila Boishakh'

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that Poila Boishakh, the auspicious day of the Bengali New Year, will be officially observed as the state's Foundation Day.

CM Mamata Banerjee said that a resolution has been passed by the West Bengal State Assembly in this regard and the day will be officially observed as 'Bangla Dibas.'

Taking to X (Former Twitter), Mamata Banerjee said, "I am delighted to announce that the West Bengal Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution and unanimously agreed on 'Bangla Dibas.' Henceforth, Poila Boishakh, the auspicious day of the Bengali New Year, will be our Foundation Day, symbolising our rich heritage and vibrant culture."

She further informed that 'Banglar Mati, Banglar Jal' written by Rabindranath Tagore will be the new state anthem.

"Simultaneously, 'Banglar Mati, Banglar Jal,' penned by Kobiguru Rabindranath Tagore, will become our new State Anthem.This is a day of great pride for us all. Let's celebrate our progress and togetherness!" she said.

Earlier West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose had announced the Paschim Banga Diwas (West Bengal Day) will be celebrated on June 20 annually and it will be noted as the official foundation day of the state.

On June 20, 1947, the Bengal Legislative Council passed the West Bengal Bill, which led to the creation of the state.