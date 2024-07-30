Wayanad landslides: Rahul speaks with CM; urges UDF workers to provide all help

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in the landslides in Kerala's Wayanad, and urged UDF workers to provide all help to those affected.



Rahul Gandhi said he has spoken to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Wayanad district collector, who have assured him that rescue operations are underway.

Landslides hit the hilly Wayanad district on Tuesday, leaving 23 people dead.

In a post on X, Kharge said he is extremely pained by the landslides in Wayanad, where several people are reportedly trapped.

"My deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved. I urge the State and Central Governments to expedite relief and rescue operations and provide urgent medical help to the victims, in coordination with all the agencies," the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said.

Congress leaders and workers should put in all their efforts to provide every possible assistance to the people, Kharge said.

He urged the party leaders and workers to coordinate with doctors, paramedics and follow up with the agencies to support the victims of the tragedy.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said he is deeply anguished by the massive landslides near Meppadi in Wayanad.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. I hope those still trapped are brought to safety soon," he said.

"I have spoken to the Kerala chief minister and the Wayanad district collector, who assured me that rescue operations are underway. I have requested them to ensure coordination with all agencies, set up a control room, and inform us of any assistance needed for the relief efforts," he said.

"I will speak to Union Ministers and request them to provide all assistance possible to Wayanad," Gandhi said.

He urged all UDF workers to assist the administration in the rescue and relief operations.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said she is deeply saddened to see the devastation caused by the massive landslide near Meppadi, Wayanad.

"My heartfelt condolences and prayers are with all those who have lost loved ones. I hope and pray that everyone is brought to safety as soon as possible," she said.

"I urge the government to take immediate action to expedite relief and rescue operations and request UDF workers to step forward to do all they can to be of support and comfort to all those affected by this tragedy," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal, said he is devastated by the news of landslides in Wayanad which have killed and injured so many people.

"My condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

"We are constantly monitoring the situation and urge all UDF workers to assist the authorities in relief efforts in full measure," Venugopal said.

"LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi ji has spoken to the Kerala CM and the Wayanad DC to address this at the earliest. We also spoke to Defence Minister Sh. Rajnath Singh ji, who has given us positive assurance about providing necessary relief assistance," Venugopal said.

"We also sincerely request the Centre and the Kerala Government to ensure search and rescue operations are carried out on a war footing to prevent any further loss of life," he said.