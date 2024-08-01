Wayanad landslides: Army intensifies search operations, rescues around 1,000 people

WAYANAD: Military personnel on Wednesday intensified search and rescue operations in Kerala’s Wayanad district where landslides have claimed more than 160 lives, with the Army saying that it recovered over 80 bodies and rescued nearly 1,000 people.

Extremely heavy rain triggered the landslides in the hilly areas of Wayanad early on Tuesday, leaving at least 167 people dead and more than 200 injured. Another 191 people were missing.

The Army has set up a Command and Control Centre headed by Maj Gen VT Mathew, General Officer Commanding, Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, along with Brig Arjun Segan at Kozhikode for coordinating Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts, a senior official said.

Brig Segan carried out a reconnaissance of the affected areas in the early hours of Wednesday and guided the Army columns for further conduct of the rescue operation.

The troops are conducting rescue operations along a six-kilometre stretch of landslide-affected areas.

The troops forming part of the HADR columns were mobilised from Kannur, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram.

Two columns each belonging to the Defence Security Corps (DSC) Centre, Kannur, and 122 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) Madras, Kozhikode, having a total strength of 225 personnel, were the first responders and reached the location to commence rescue operations in conjunction with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies, the Army said late evening.

Two additional HADR columns, including two medical teams having a strength of 135 personnel, were airlifted from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode by AN-32 and C-130 aircraft.

The Army’s Engineer Task Force from Madras Engineer Group and Centre (MEG & Centre), with 123 personnel, along with a set of 150-feet Bailey bridges, three earthmovers and other support equipment have been inducted into the affected area.

Construction of a bridge on the Meepadi-Choormala Road is under progress, including the induction of certain earthmoving equipment to the other side of the stream utilising air effort. The construction of a footbridge was completed overnight on July 30, the senior Army official said.

A C-17 aircraft carrying another set of a 110-feet Bailey bridge from Engineers Stores Depot, Delhi Cantonment, and three search and rescue dog teams have landed in Kannur.

Additional resource requirements are being assessed based on the aerial and ground reconnaissance and needs of the civil administration, the official said.

During the day, Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters undertook multiple sorties, dropping food items and other relief materials.

In response to a query during a press conference here, Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal A P Singh said, “Our assets are deployed right now, and we have also transported some things of the Army, bridges and some equipment. Helicopters are also deployed. Yesterday, due to weather conditions, flying was very less, but today operations are on.” The Army added that evacuation of civilian causalities was also executed from the cut-off areas.

Naval aviation assets provided support in transporting the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and administration officials.

Multiple aircraft are on standby in Thiruvananthapuram, Sulur and Thanjavur to provide air rescue at short notice, it said.

Besides the aid in terms of medicine and first aid, ECHS Polyclinic, Kalpetta, is providing services of doctors, nursing assistants and ambulances to the flood operations columns, the Army said.

Adverse weather conditions due to incessant rain pose challenges in the area. All-out efforts are underway to provide immediate relief and support to the local populace impacted by the disaster, the Army official earlier said.