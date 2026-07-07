Wayanad landslide video: Eyewitness urges people to ''run fast'' as mound of mud comes down

A video clip from the CCTV cameras of one of the establishments showed several persons, including a woman, trying to outrun the cascade of mud, but it slams into them and the lorry and drags them all to the other side of the bridge, coming to an end in front of the shops.

The lorry slammed into a jeep parked there, and then the visuals showed a man and a woman who were outrun by the landslide coming out from the space between the two vehicles, completely covered in the thick mud, having miraculously survived the terrifying incident.

A couple of other men could also be seen limping away, covered in mud.

Those present near the shops ran away to safety the moment they saw the mudslide breaking through the barriers.

The visuals also showed a private bus, reportedly used to ferry the workers to the construction site, that was parked there being pushed into the nearby river by the landslide.

Later it was seen lying half submerged in the river as the water flowed through it.

Subsequent visuals showed the bridge and surrounding area completely covered by huge layers of mud as rescue personnel attempted to ascertain whether people were trapped underneath it.

Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have also been deployed for the rescue operation.

The work for Anakkompoyil-Meppadi started last year, connecting Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.