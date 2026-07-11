Wayanad landslide: Search on for missing Himachal Pradesh native

WAYANAD: Search operations continued on Saturday for the fifth day since the July 7 landslide at the tunnel project site in Kalladi here which has claimed seven lives with one person still missing.
Vikram Rana, a construction manager from Himachal Pradesh, is yet to be found,
District administration officials said that in view of the ongoing search operations, traffic restrictions have been imposed on vehicles, except for essential services, going to the Chooralmala-Meppadi area via the Meenakshi Bridge.
They also said that vehicles going to both the directions on that route will be allowed only at two-hour intervals.
The search operations are being carried out by teams of the National Disaster Response Force, the Special Operations Group of the Police, the Fire Department, and voluntary organisations.
A landslide occurred on July 7 at the site of the Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel project, which is intended to connect Wayanad and Kozhikode districts.