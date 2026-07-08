Wayanad landslide: Search on for 5 missing; unnatural death case registered, says police

Wayanad SP Devamanohar told reporters that a case of unnatural death has been registered in connection with the landslide and an investigation has been launched.

Giving details of the rescue efforts, he said that cadaver dogs, fire force personnel and NDRF teams have been deployed and the area has been divided into four zones to carry out the search.

He said that areas downstream of the river are also being searched and the road towards Chooralmala has been cleared.