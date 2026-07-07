Wayanad landslide: Kerala CM orders coordinated rescue, workers feared trapped

According to the KSDMA, five people were hit by the debris and admitted to the hospital.

No fatalities have been reported so far, officials said.

Residents said that large earth-moving machines will be required to remove the soil and start the search operation.

The authority said that the work on the tunnel project had been suspended since Monday.

The people injured in the incident were moving around the work site when the debris slid down, KSDMA officials said.