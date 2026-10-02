Waters from swollen Gandak enter new areas of Saran as Bihar grapples with flood

The Gandak, Ganga, Kosi, Bagmati and Ghagra rivers are flowing above the danger mark at several locations after heavy rainfall in Nepal and Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

The swollen Gandak has put embankments in Saran, Gopalganj, East and West Champaran, Vaishali, Supaul and Patna, among other districts, at risk, a senior Water Resources Department (WRD) official said.

Extremely high pressure was being exerted on both the left and right embankments at certain places, he said.