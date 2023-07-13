Water level in Yamuna reaches 208.46 metres, low-lying areas flooded

NEW DELHI: The Yamuna River in the national capital continued to flow over the danger mark, with the water level reaching 208.46 metres on Thursday morning, officials informed. Further, according to officials, the water level of the Yamuna, on the Old Railway Bridge, was recorded at 208.46 meters at 7 am on Thursday.

Traffic on the GT Karnal Road in the national capital was thrown out of gear as the Yamuna waters breached the warning mark while the area near Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi was flooded. Due to the rise in the water level of Yamuna and resultant inundation of low-lying areas, traffic movement has been impaired on Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP Flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara, Mahatma Gandhi Marg between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat and Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara.

The officials have advised commuters to avoid these roads and plan their journey accordingly. As per official inputs, the movement of commercial vehicles will be regulated as non-destined commercial vehicles won't be allowed to enter Delhi and will be diverted to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways.

Commercial vehicles will be diverted from Mukarba Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Ghazipur border, and from Akshardham towards DND. The officials further said no commercial vehicles will be allowed between Mukarba Chowk and Wazirabad Bridge, Sarai Kale Khan and IP Flyover and also between Akshardham and Sarai Kale Khan.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) issued an advisory for open-air cremation grounds near the Yamuna River in view of its rising water levels following incessant rainfall.

The MCD said there is a possibility of water entering the Nigam Bodh Ghat, which could hamper cremation activities, adding that people are advised not to venture to the open-air cremation ground and use some other ground instead. Earlier, on Wednesday, the water level in the Yamuna crossed the danger mark of 208.05 metres around 10 pm, exceeding the Central Water Commission's estimate of 207.99 meters late on Wednesday night, putting authorities on alert mode.