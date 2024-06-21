Water Crisis Row: Delhi Minister Atishi sits on indefinite hunger strike

NEW DELHI: Amid the political tug-of-war on the water crisis, Delhi's Water Minister Atishi sat on an indefinite hunger strike on Friday, alleging that the Haryana government is not releasing Delhi's share of water.

She was accompanied by Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh and other members of the party at Bhogal, near Jangpura where she sat on an indefinite hunger strike.

She paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat before heading to Bhogal.

In the meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal read a message from the Chief Minister, who is under judicial custody and said Arvind Kejriwal is hurt to see Delhi's public suffering from water scarcity.

Sunita Kejriwal stated, "Kejriwal says that when I see on TV, the way Delhi people are suffering due to water scarcity, it hurts me. I hope Atishi's 'tapasya' will succeed and residents of Delhi will get relief. I wish all the best to Atishi, may God protect her."

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has to remain in jail for another few days as the Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the trial court order granting bail to Kejriwal in the liquor policy case. The vacation bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain said that the judgement will be delivered in two to three days.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Water Minister Atishi said that she will step on the path of 'Satyagraha' and start an 'indefinite fast' from today.

She said despite every possible effort, the Haryana government is not providing full water to Delhi, resulting in 28 lakh people not getting water.

Taking to X, Atishi stated, "Water shortage continues in Delhi. Even today 28 lakh Delhiites are not getting water. Despite every possible effort, the Haryana government is not providing full water to Delhi. Mahatma Gandhi has taught that if one has to fight against injustice, one must adopt the path of Satyagraha."

"I will start 'Water Satyagraha' from today. I will go to Raj Ghat at 11 am and pay tribute to Gandhiji. I will start an indefinite fast at Bhogal, Jangpura from 12 o'clock. I will remain on fast until the people of Delhi get their rightful share of water from Haryana," she added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has continued to attack the Delhi government over the water crisis.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj alleged the crisis has been "orchestrated" by the AAP government to "encourage corruption."

"It almost seems that this crisis, which is not a natural crisis, has been orchestrated by the Kejriwal government to encourage their own corruption as well as to encourage the illegal tanker mafia," Bansuri Swaraj told ANI.

"Delhi is in a dire state. The entire city is parched and the Kejriwal government is indulging only in theatrics. Delhi minister Atishi instead of working on the ground and instead of taking any adequate steps is now indulging in mere theatrics and is now threatening Delhiites with anshan (fast)," she added.