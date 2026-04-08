West Asia conflict: India welcomes ceasefire between Iran and US

New Delhi also expected unimpeded freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, the strategically key waterway between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas).

"We welcome the ceasefire reached and hope that it will lead to a lasting peace in West Asia. As we have continuously advocated earlier, de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy are essential to bring an early end to the ongoing conflict," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The conflict has already caused immense suffering to people and disrupted global energy supply and trade networks, it said.