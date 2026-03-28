West Asia crisis: Govt sets up informal group of ministers led by Rajnath with Shah as member

Union ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and Hardeep Singh Puri are among the members of the informal group of ministers (IGOM), they said.

The "arrangement" comes in view of the issues arising due to the impact of the West Asia conflict, the sources said.

The war in West Asia, which began after the US-Israel combine attacked Iran on February 28, prompting retaliatory strikes by Tehran across the Gulf region, has now stretched into four weeks, with no immediate end in sight.