Was VSR owner questioned by CID or extended royal hospitality: Rohit Pawar

No matter how many black curtains are drawn to hide the truth, the sun of truth in this case will eventually rise, said Pawar.

“On one hand, despite it being our rightful demand, even an FIR regarding this accident is not being registered. On the other hand, V K Singh, whose aircraft snatched Ajit Dada away from us, is being given VIP treatment under whose blessings?” he asked.

Pawar also claimed that the media persons who had gone to the CID office to cover the matter were treated badly by the police.

“In such circumstances, will the ruling MLAs who worked with Ajit Dada and called themselves his ‘trusted’ colleagues finally wake up now?” he asked.

After the plane crash, an accidental death report was registered at the Baramati Taluka police station, and the case was later transferred to the Pune CID. Earlier, the state agency had said that its focus was to ascertain if sabotage or criminal negligence led to the Baramati tragedy.

Days before V K Singh's questioning, the CID had sent a set of questions to VSR Ventures in connection with its investigation into the plane crash, a source had said on Thursday.

Pawar had alleged on Wednesday that someone was trying to save VSR Ventures, and claimed that a preliminary probe by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) vindicated the doubts earlier raised by him.

In its 22-page preliminary report on the air tragedy, the AAIB said the visibility at the time of the crash was below the required level. It also flagged fading marks on the runway and the presence of loose gravel on the runway surface.