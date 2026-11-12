Was trembling when I called Karunanidhi for UPA: Sonia Gandhi

The story of how the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) came into being is documented in Sonia’s just-released memoir ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’.

“For me the most challenging personal assignment was to bring into the alliance the DMK, whose leader M Karunanidhi was said to be unhappy with the Vajpayee government. It was the right moment to make contact, since of all the forces needed to come together to challenge the BJP, the DMK was the most important party in the South,” she says.

The DMK cadre had been, at the time of the 1991 elections, vocal supporters of the LTTE, the terrorist group that had killed

Raiiv; some in the party had openly threatened Rajiv, she recalls.

“In 1997, the Congress had even withdrawn support to the government of Prime Minister IK Gujral when the Jain Commission, set up to inquire into Rajiv’s assassination, released its report holding the DMK leader responsible for tacitly supporting the Tamil assassins,” she says.