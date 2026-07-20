Wangchuk's vital parameters stable, being provided comprehensive medical care: Safdarjung Hospital

"Based on the clinical assessment of the treating teams from VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi, continued medical intervention and uninterrupted clinical monitoring remain necessary to ensure early detection and timely management of any potential complications. He is receiving all required medical care, and his clinical condition continues to be closely monitored by a multidisciplinary team of experts," the bulletin said.

Wangchuk was on Saturday taken forcibly to Safdarjung Hospital by the Delhi Police on the 21st day of his hunger strike. He was on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.