Wangchuk's removal: Centre undermining democracy, claims Cong leader Patole

Speaking to reporters here, Patole also said the Congress will participate in a protest march against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first day of Parliament's monsoon session on Monday.

Wangchuk was on Saturday taken forcibly to Safdarjung Hospital by the Delhi Police on the 21st day of his hunger strike. A senior Delhi Police official had said that Wangchuk was hospitalised in accordance with the Delhi High Court's directions after his health worsened and was receiving the required medical intervention.

The activist has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.