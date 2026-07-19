Wangchuk's removal: Centre undermining democracy, claims Cong leader Patole

PUNE: Maharashtra Congress MLA Nana Patole on Sunday accused the government of showing a "dictatorial" attitude, a day after activist Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly taken to hospital by Delhi Police on the 21st day of his hunger strike, alleging that democracy was being undermined.
Speaking to reporters here, Patole also said the Congress will participate in a protest march against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first day of Parliament's monsoon session on Monday.
Wangchuk was on Saturday taken forcibly to Safdarjung Hospital by the Delhi Police on the 21st day of his hunger strike. A senior Delhi Police official had said that Wangchuk was hospitalised in accordance with the Delhi High Court's directions after his health worsened and was receiving the required medical intervention.
The activist has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.
Targeting the government over police action, Patole, in sarcastic comments, claimed, "Dictatorship has begun, as seen in the Sonam Wangchuk case. Public anger against the government has started to erupt. The Centre has made a law under which, if someone goes on an indefinite hunger strike, they can be booked for attempting suicide and sent to jail."
"The Delhi Police wrapped people in sheets and forcibly removed them. The government is working to undermine democracy. What were the directions issued by the High Court?" the former Maharashtra Congress chief asked.
Patole also demanded strict punishment for those involved in corruption in NEET, saying they deserved the death penalty.
"Now, there are also allegations of a marksheet scam. The Army should be deployed there. A major public outrage has now begun across the country," he said.
Asked about the demise of veteran socialist Dr Kumar Saptarshi on Saturday, Patole said, “A dedicated activist who fought for the people passed away, creating a huge void in Maharashtra. The state has lost one of its finest sons. Heartfelt tributes to him.”