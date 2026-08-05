Wangchuk urges Jharkhand exam protester on hunger strike to drink water; five more join fast

Heeding his request, Mahato had water on the fourth day of his fast, even as five people under the JPSC, JSSC Reforms Manch banner began an indefinite hunger strike on Tuesday night as the protest intensified ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Assembly.

With this, the number of people on hunger strike at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium has risen to six.

Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha member Devendra Nath Mahto has been fasting at the same venue for the past four days.

Wangchuk, who was on a 26-day fast in Delhi over the NEET paper leak issue recently, advised Mahto to at least drink water, as his blood sugar and blood pressure levels were dropping. On his advice, Mahto drank water.