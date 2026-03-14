Sonam Wangchuk released from Jodhpur jail

Wangchuk was detained on September 26 last year under the National Security Act (NSA) pursuant to an order issued by the Leh district magistrate. He has already undergone nearly half of the detention period stipulated under the Act.

"He was released from jail at about 1.30 pm today following an order from the central government," Ratanada Police Station SHO Dinesh Lakhawat said.

His wife, Geetanjali Angmo, was here to complete the formalities.