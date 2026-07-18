Wangchuk refuses IV fluids, medication; doctors urge him to accept treatment

"Although intravenous fluids were advised but the patient has refused all intravenous fluids, oral rehydration fluid or any other medication.

"He is being continuously monitored and counselled for treatment in best interest of his health," the statement said.

Sources in the know of the developments also said that doctors are also counselling his family to allow treatment to begin without further delay.

Shortly after his hospitalisation, Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, asked the hospital not to administer any treatment without her consent and sought his discharge, alleging a lack of transparency in his medical care.

The activist was shifted to the government hospital after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar here, with the police citing medical advice and directions of the Delhi High Court.

In two letters to the medical superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital, Angmo directed that no oral or intravenous medicine or fluid be administered to Wangchuk without her consent and sought copies of all medical reports.

In a separate communication, she requested that he be discharged so he could be shifted to a medical facility of the family's choice, citing "lack of transparency" and loss of confidence in the hospital.

She claimed Wangchuk was "absolutely fine", but the Safdarjung Hospital has declined to share copies of medical reports despite repeated requests. She also asserted that the proposed Parliament march on July 20 will go ahead as planned with his participation.