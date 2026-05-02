Waive additional airfare burden for Hajj pilgrims: IUML

CHENNAI: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national president K M Kader Mohideen on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to bear the additional airfare burden imposed on Hajj pilgrims this year.
The appeal comes amid concerns over rising travel costs due to the tension in West Asia, affecting Hajj pilgrims across the country. In a letter, Kader Mohideen said the Central Hajj Committee had asked pilgrims to pay an extra Rs 10,000 towards airfares and appealed for immediate government intervention.
"It is my humble request to permit the Government of India to pay this additional amount on behalf of the Hajj pilgrims," he said.
He added that such a measure would provide relief to pilgrims, many of whom face financial constraints, and expressed hope that they would pray in the Hajj for our beloved country and for our benevolent government of India.