VP Radhakrishnan, PM Modi pay homage to Pulwama terror attack martyrs

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan also paid tributes to the personnel who laid down their lives in the attack.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Remembering the brave heroes who laid down their lives in Pulwama on this day in 2019. Their devotion, resolve and service to the nation remain forever etched in our collective consciousness. Every Indian draws strength from their enduring courage".

Vice President Radhakrishnan said the supreme sacrifice by the CRPF personnel will forever remain etched in the nation's memory.