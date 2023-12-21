Begin typing your search...

VP Dhankhar mimicry row: Police complaint against TMC MP

“A complaint was given by advocate Abhishek Gautam at Defence Colony Police station. We’ve forwarded it to the New Delhi police,” an officer said.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Dec 2023 8:35 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-20 20:37:16.0  )
VP Dhankhar mimicry row: Police complaint against TMC MP
X

Jagdeep Dhankhar; Kalyan Banerjee

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW DELHI: An advocate has filed a complaint against Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee for mimicking Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on the Parliament complex during a protest of Opposition members against the suspension of their colleagues from the House.

“A complaint was given by advocate Abhishek Gautam at Defence Colony Police station. We’ve forwarded it to the New Delhi police,” an officer said.

Gautam in his complaint said the video was made with an “intention to insult and defame Vice-President, his caste as well as his background of farmer and as a lawyer”.

Mimicry rowmimicryadvocateTrinamool MP Kalyan BanerjeeTrinamool MPTMCKalyan BanerjeeVP Jagdeep DhankharJagdeep DhankharRajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep DhankharRajya Sabha Chairman
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X