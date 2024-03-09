Vowing support for Modi's return in 2024, muslim women chant 'Teesri Baar Modi ki Sarkaar'

SRINAGAR: To celebrate the remarkable progress in women's empowerment over the last decade under the BJP regime, a vast number of Muslim women, representing diverse backgrounds, took part in a peace march at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar. The event coincided with International Women's Day, and the participants raised slogans such as 'Teesri Baar Modi ki Sarkaar, Abki Baar, 400 Paar,' highlighting their support for Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

The event took place just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to the Saffron Land, when he announced development projects worth thousands of crores for different sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. The women supporters had come out to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "heralding an era of unprecedented upliftment and independence for Kashmiri women like never before".

They carried out 'Gratitude Walk' by wearing Saffron ribbons. The peace march led by Professor Himani Sood, Co-Founder of Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) started from the main entrance of Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) and walked through the roads of Srinagar.

The women raised the slogan 'Hum bhi hain Modi ka Parivaar' in support for PM Narendra Modi's anticipated return as Prime Minister of India in 2024 elections. Calling Modi as their 'Bhaijaan', these women lauded PM Modi's "bold and farsighted move" to revoke Article 370 in the valley that has not only altered but transformed the development landscape completely.

Terrorism-related activities have hit rock bottom, strikes (hartals), bandhs and stone-pelting incidents are all at their lowest ebb. This has facilitated the effective implementation of various Central Government schemes, offering numerous employment opportunities for the youth, attracted increased investment across different sectors and provided a much-needed fillip to the otherwise insipid militancy-infested tourism landscape, said the women at the peace march.

The event titled 'Bukhatiyar Khwateen, Taqatwar mulk: Modi Shukrana' garnered massive support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Muslim women in large numbers participated in the peace march and vowed whole-hearted support and contribution for PM Modi's Viksit Bharat vision.

"The abrogation of Article 370 is heading towards the completion of five years, but the progress witnessed during this period is unparalleled compared to the preceding 65 years," added Muslim women.

Hailing Modi's 'Decade of Development', Muslim women from 'Jannat-e-Benazir'- Kashmir, said that apart from empowering Muslim women in all aspects, making Kashmir a safer place to live for them, all-inclusive policies of Modi government have ushered in peace, prosperity and holistic development in the valley. The all-inclusive development policies of Modi government resonate the true essence of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayash and Sabka Vishwash'.

Transferring of benefits under plethora of Modi government schemes have empowered women in true sense and made Kashmir safest place to live after Independence, added Muslim women. Owing to bold moves initiatives such as banning of Triple Talaq and UCC other decisions being taken by Modi government in past ten years for women empowerment which has been identified as one of the four pillars of Viksit Bharat, Muslim women reposed their trust in Modi for his return as Prime Minister in 2024 elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit got tremendous response, especially Muslim women and youth were very excited to listen to his speech who were quite upbeat after he shared a futuristic roadmap for development of J&K and made announcements of various new investment and developmental projects. Muslim women have participated in the event enthusiastically and vowed to support the Viksit Bharat vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prof. Himani Sood, Co-founder, of the Indian Minorities Foundation said, "Yesterday marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first-ever visit to Jammu and Kashmir, wherein he received an overwhelming response from the locals, particularly women and the youth. There was a sense of excitement among the people as they awaited the opportunity to see and interact with the Prime Minister and hear his insights on future plans for the country.

He assured the youth of Jammu and Kashmir that the era of development will continue. Additionally, he unveiled new development projects worth more than Rs 6400 Crores to propel progress in the Union Territory, which has generated more enthusiasm among the people. Speaking about the event, she said, "On this International Women's Day, the women of Saffron Land of Kashmir gathered to express their support and faith in Prime Minister Modi's leadership. Through this assembly, they conveyed their commitment to participate in PM Modi's vision 'Viksit Bharat' and establish a developed India by 2047."

Madiha Waseem, a local Muslim woman in Srinagar, expressing her gratitude towards PM Modi said, "The abrogation of Article 370 is heading towards the completion of five years, but the progress witnessed during this period is unparalleled compared to the preceding 65 years. Under the leadership of PM Modi, J&K has made remarkable strides, be it education, tourism, trade, healthcare, or any other sector, marking an unprecedented era of development in the UT.

Moreover, the international image of J&K has undergone a major transformation under PM Modi's leadership, repositioning it as one of the top tourist destinations once again. PM Modi and his government have given a major push for development of the tourism sector, which is crucial for the livelihood of the region.

As a result, in 2023 alone, the tourist footfall reached 2 Crore mark. This shows that Jammu and Kashmir is now a peaceful and secure destination for the world." Najmu Sahar, Advisor at RP School, Nagbal, Ganderbal district, Kashmir, said, "The scenario of education has completely changed in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. Education opens all doors. In the past, we saw terrorism in the Valley and youth were not able to study in that era. But in the past five years since 2019, peace has prevailed in the Valley. Now you are getting access to education. Even more, PM Modi has motivated youth for skill development and opening new ventures in the Valley. PM Modi is also supporting youth in this by providing them loans and necessary training."

Sahiba, a resident of Srinagar and a student, expressed her profound admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his visionary leadership.

She said, "I look up to PM Modi as an ideal figure who inspires me to be like him. I aspire to emulate his strong work ethics and actively contribute to the development of our nation. Prime Minister Modi's leadership for the first time has successfully forged a sense of connection between the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and India." She expressed her desire to see PM Modi as the Prime Minister again for India and J&K to continue moving on the path of progress.