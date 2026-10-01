Voting rights for all: Suggested by Mahatma Gandhi, proposed by Ambedkar, debate still on

About one and a half decades later, when the Constitution for an independent India was being framed, its architect B R Ambedkar and some other leaders proposed making voting a fundamental right, but the idea got rejected by an advisory committee set up by the Constituent Assembly in 1947.

The issue was still debated multiple times in the Constituent Assembly over the next couple of years.

Since then, the issue has remained in focus now and then, but this focus has got sharpened a lot more now due to the Election Commission's Special Intensive Review (SIR) of voter lists already pushing crores of names out of the rolls and many more are still facing the exclusion risk.

Experts and political leaders are again pitching for making voting a fundamental right, or at least ensuring that this right is not snatched from genuine adult citizens of the country.

Writing in his weekly newspaper Young India on October 8, 1931, Mahatma Gandhi, whose 157th birth anniversary will be celebrated on Friday, said he cannot bear the idea that a man who has got wealth should have the vote but that a man who has got character but no wealth or literacy should have no vote.

"A man who works honestly by the sweat of his brow day in and day out should not have the vote for the crime of being a poor man, it is an unbearable thing," he wrote.

"I would far rather forego the right of voting myself than that this untouchable brother should not have the vote," he said.

Talking about voters' lists, Gandhi went on to say that he was not enamoured of the doctrine of literacy, that a voter must at least have a knowledge of the "three Rs". The "three Rs" refer to basic skills of reading, writing and arithmetic, which have been humorously pronounced as 'reading, riting and rithmetic' as a pun to drive home the message of literacy.

Gandhi wrote, "I want for my people a knowledge of the three Rs, but I also know that if I have to wait until they have got a knowledge of the three Rs, before they can be qualified for voting, I shall have to wail until the Greek Kalends, and I am not prepared to wait all that time."

Greek Kalends refer to a day that never comes.