"Voting is our right, and we must exercise it..." says TMC MP, actor Nussrat Jahan

KOLKATA: All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and actor Nussrat Jahan cast her vote at a polling booth in Kolkata during the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha election 2024 on Saturday. "Voting is our right, and we must exercise it. Everyone is coming to cast their vote.

Voting is going on well and peacefully, so we are expecting the best," Jahan told ANI after casting her vote.

Earlier in the day Trinamool Congress candidate on the Diamond Harbour seat in West Bengal and TMC General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee cast his vote and claimed that the TMC will better its 2019 tally.

Meanwhile, Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) were looted by a local mob and two VVPAT machines were thrown inside a pond in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, officials said.

According to the Chief Electoral Office, West Bengal, an FIR has been lodged by the Sector Officer and necessary action has been initiated.

West Bengal's voter turnout recorded till 11 am is 28.10 per cent, as per the data provided by the Election Commission.

Himachal Pradesh is leading the voter turnout at 31.92 per cent across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Jharkhand is leading in the second place with 29.55 per cent followed by 28.10 per cent in West Bengal, 28.02 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, 25.03 per cent in Chandigarh, 24.25 per cent in Bihar, 23.91 per cent in Punjab and Odisha lowest at 22.64 per cent.

However, the overall voter turnout recorded till 11 am is at 26.30 per cent.

The seventh and final phase of polling in the largest festival of democracy started on Saturday as voting started in the last 57 parliamentary constituencies at 7 am across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

According to the Election Commission of India, over 10.06 crore electors including approximately 5.24 crore male, 4.82 crore female and 3574 third gender electors are expected to exercise their franchise.

Polling for the earlier six phases of Lok Sabha elections was held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20 and May 25. Assembly polls have also been held in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. Odisha is seeing simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha and assembly in the last four phases.