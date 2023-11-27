Voting for Congress and AIMIM means voting for BRS: Amit Shah

PEDDAPALLI (Telangana): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday slammed the opposition parties in Telangana and said that voting for Congress and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi means voting for the Bharat Rashtra Samiti. Amit Shah held a roadshow in Peddapalli district of Telangana and asked the voters to make BJP win in the upcoming elections in the state.

Amit Shah said "Voting for Congress and Owaisi means voting for the BRS. If you vote for them, your vote will automatically go to KCR. Modi ji has decided that every woman will be given 4 gas cylinders for free. BJP has decided that our government will buy rice from all the farmers at the MSP of Rs 3,100 per quintal." He further said that if BJP comes in power in Telangana then it will celebrate Hyderabad Vimochana Diwas every year on September 17.

"KCR do not celebrate Hyderabad Vimochana Diwas ( Kalyana-Karnataka Liberation Day) because of Owaisi. We have decided that September 17, every year will be Hyderabad Liberation Day when BJP will form the government. Modi ji is going to perform the consecration of Ram Lalla on January 22 in Ayodhya. Do you all want to visit Ayodhya? Form BJP government and we will give darshan of Ram Lala to everyone for free," he said.

"Replace KCR's corrupt government and form BJP government and we will put all those involved in corruption in jail," he added.

Meanwhile, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) repeatedly raised the issue of the existing Muslim reservation in Telangana, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah announcing to abolish it if his party wins the election, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi has said that the BJP is "lying" because the reservation in the state is not provided on the basis of religion.

In an interview with ANI, the AIMIM chief said that there is empirical data on the social and educational backwardness of Muslims it is given after late PS Krishnan's report. "BJP is lying.

In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the reservation being given to Muslims is not on the basis of religion. First, there is empirical data on the social and educational backwardness of Muslims.

Second, late PS Krishnan drafted a report where it was stated that there are certain backward classes in Muslim community and they should get it (reservation), not the upper caste Muslims.

Third, not every Muslim is getting it,' Owaisi said Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held in a single phase on November 30. The state is poised for a three-cornered contest between the ruling BRS, the Congress and the BJP.

The counting of votes, along with that in four other states will be taken up on December 3.