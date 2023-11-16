Voting for 70 seats to begin from 8 am tomorrow: C'garh CEO

RAIPUR: Ahead of Assembly elections, Chhattisgarh Chief Electoral Officer said that in the second phase of elections, voting for 70 legislative assembly constituencies in 22 districts will commence from 8 am and will continue till 5 pm.

"The second phase of voting for Chhattisgarh legislative assembly will be held tomorrow. In the second phase, voting will be done at 70 legislative assembly regions in 22 districts. The time for voting for all 70 legislative assemblies will be 8 am to 5 pm," Reena Babasaheb Kangale, Chhattisgarh Chief Electoral Officer said on Thursday in a press conference.

Chief Electoral Officer further said that in the Bindrawagarh Vidhan Sabha assembly constituency, the voting will begin from 7 am and continue till 3 pm. "In the Bindrawagarh Vidhan Sabha assembly constituency in 9 polling booths, the time for voting will be from 7 am to 3 pm," she said.

Speaking about the number of voters who are going to cast votes, Kangale said, "As many as 1,63,14,479 voters -- 81,41,624 men, 81,72,171 women, and 684 of third gender are eligible to exercise their franchise."

The Election Commission concluded the first phase of polling in Chhattisgarh for 20 seats on November 7. The counting of votes will be done on December 3 along with four other state assemblies, which will go under the voting process this November.