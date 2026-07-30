Voting begins for Datia bypoll in MP; 2.20 lakh voters to decide fate of 21 candidates

The State Election Commission and the district administration are fully prepared for the bypoll and have appealed to the public to cast their votes fearlessly, they said.

Votes would be counted on August 3.

Superintendent of Police Mayur Khandelwal had told PTI on Wednesday evening that security companies had been deployed for the polling, and a control room had been set up where immediate action would be taken on any complaint received.

He said that the police were keeping a close watch on suspicious individuals and strict action would be taken against those who attempt to influence the voting process or disturb law and order.