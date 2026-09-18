'Vote chori, govt chori, now party chori': Rahul slams EC order on TMC

"First Shiv Sena, then NCP, and now Trinamool Congress. Every time, the same pattern - BJP and the Election Commission join forces to split a party. Then its election symbol is snatched away," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

When an entire party can be stolen, it's hardly surprising that the votes of crores of Indians can be stolen too, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"Vote chori. Government chori. Now party chori - these have become symbols of our democratic decline," Gandhi said.

"The ECI's constitutional responsibility is to protect the mandate but instead, it's aiding those very forces that overturn the people's verdict," he said.

"This fight isn't just Mamata Banerjee's. It's the fight of every political party, every voter who wants free and fair elections," Gandhi said.

The Congress on Thursday condemned the Election Commission's decision of directing rival All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) factions to not use the party name and the "flowers and grass symbol" during the West Bengal bypolls, alleging that it was abdication of constitutional responsibility by the poll body.

The Congress had further said freezing the AITC name and symbol is CEC Gyanesh Kumar's "late night birthday gift" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.