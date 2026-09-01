'Vote Chori Aayog': Rahul slams EC, BJP after over 2cr voters excluded from Maharashtra draft roll

Gandhi said that for a government built on 'vote chori', the people are not important and that is why the BJP neither listens to the people nor obeys their command.

"The BJP and the 'Vote Chori Aayog' keep changing their tactics, and they will continue to do so - the goal remains just one: BJP's victory at any cost, and the end of India's democracy," the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said in a post in Hindi on X.

More than 2.06 crore electors, accounting for 21.14 per cent of Maharashtra's previous voter base, have not figured in the draft electoral roll following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the Chief Electoral Officer said on Monday.

The draft roll currently has more than 7.71 crore voters (78.86 per cent of the previous electorate), comprising 3.95 crore men, 3.75 crore women, and 3,087 third-gender voters, according to state election authorities.