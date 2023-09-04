Voice behind ISRO's launch countdowns, Valarmathi, passes away

CHENNAI: The voice behind ISRO's rocket countdown launches, N Valarmathi passed away on Saturday evening due to a heart attack, in Chennai.

According to Sources, Valarmathi was a native of Ariyalur district in Tamil Nadu.

The highly successful Chandrayaan-3, launched on July 14, turned out to be her final countdown. Valarmathi was a part of the Range Operations Programme Office at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre where she used to announce the countdown on all launches.

Condoling her demise, Dr PV Venkitakrishnan, a former director at ISRO, taking to X, tweeted: “The voice of Valarmathi Madam will not be there for the countdowns of future missions of ISRO from Sriharikota. Chandrayaan-3 was her final countdown announcement. An unexpected demise. Feel so sad. Pranams!”