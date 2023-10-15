Vizhinjam Port will emerge as largest private port in Kerala: Karan Adani

NEW DELHI: Vizhinjam Port will emerge as the largest private port in Kerala and will be huge revenue contributor to the state, said Karan Adani, CEO and Whole-time Director, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ).

“This project -- the development of the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport -- has been the most challenging project that we have ever taken on and executed,” Adani said speaking at the inauguration of the Vizhinjam port.

In addition to being the first exclusive trans shipment port, Vizhinjam will also make history as the first semi-automated container terminal in India.

Vizhinjam will also be a Global Bunkering Hub, supplying clean, green fuel like hydrogen and ammonia.

When completed, this port will be one of the greenest ports in the world, a fitting complement to the natural beauty of environment-conscious Kerala, Adani said.

“We also expect the port project to generate employment for more than 5,500 people through direct and indirect jobs - and our community outreach programs will benefit both lives and livelihoods in this neighbourhood,” he said.

“We are humbled by this opportunity to leverage our expertise to transform Vizhinjam, which has the potential to compete with leading global ports like Colombo, Singapore, Port Klang and Jebel Ali,” Adani said.

With a natural draft of 18 meters, Vizhinjam will soon be capable of docking some of the largest container ships in the world.

“The way all of you have come together, cutting across political and ideological differences, to support the Vizhinjam project is proof that Kerala stands ‘solidly united as one’ when it comes to Kerala’s interests and Kerala’s development,” Adani said.

“Now that the first vessel has berthed, I would like to announce that we are keen to commence Phase II of this project. Now in October 2023, 25 years of glorious history of maritime development at Mundra is the harbinger of a glorious chapter of India’s maritime progress. We are committed to not only recreating a Mundra scale of development but also creations on an even larger scale of opportunity for the people and state of Kerala,” Adani said.

The port’s strategic location - just 10 nautical miles from the International Shipping Route connecting Europe, the Persian Gulf and the Far East - is a huge advantage as we enter the second phase. Kerala, with a coastline of 590 km, stands at the crossroads of history and modernity, Adani said.