Vizhinjam food poisoning deaths expose food safety staff shortage in Kerala

"We have submitted several representations to the government and the Food Safety Commissionerate, but the decision has been delayed. The state government will not face a financial burden from these appointments, as the department can generate more revenue through licensing and better enforcement," Karthika Unni V, president of the Food Safety Officer Rank Holders Association, Kerala, told PTI.

Due to the shortage, many mandatory pre-approval inspections for high-risk food businesses are not being conducted. Although restaurants also fall under the high-risk category, pre-approval inspections by FSOs are largely absent.

"This is why we have been demanding a zonal system, so that one officer is available round the clock for emergency inspections and grievance redressal. Most eateries operate after 5 pm, but our official working hours end at 5 pm," a food safety officer, who did not wish to be named, told PTI.

He said that while many FSOs do conduct inspections after 5 pm, officers cannot routinely be required to work beyond official duty hours.

He added that the FSO inspection manual mandates checks across nearly 50 parameters to ensure hygiene and safety in food production units, and with the current staff strength, such detailed audits are not feasible on a large scale.

Under existing norms, each food production unit must be inspected at least once a year, which translates into a minimum of five lakh inspections annually in Kerala. However, data from the Food Safety Compliance System website show that only 73,571 inspections were conducted in the state during 2024–25.

Even these figures do not present a complete picture, the officer said, noting that with the current field strength of around 152 FSOs out of a sanctioned 170, such numbers would not have been possible if inspection protocols were followed strictly.

As per FSSAI norms, one officer can conduct only two food audits a day to ensure error-free compliance.

The officer said many new entrepreneurs entering the food business are unaware of mandatory norms, and it often takes more than an hour for an FSO to educate them on compliance requirements.