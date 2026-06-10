Vizag Steel Plant explosion toll rises to 9

A sudden severe explosion in Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (Vizag Steel Plant) in Vizag killed eight workers and injured six more on June 8, followed by another worker succumbing to severe burn injuries today.

"The latest casualty is identified as Pydiraju, who succumbed to burns at 8.17 am this morning," Visakhapatnam district joint collector G Vidhyadhari told PTI.