Vizag Steel Plant accident: Kin of deceased workers to get Rs 1.72 cr compensation, says Deputy CM

A severe explosion erupted at the Steel Melt Shop-1 of the plant during casting operations involving molten steel on Monday evening, killing eight workers and injuring six others. The blast triggered a massive fire.

The Deputy CM said the compensation package would include all statutory and terminal benefits due to the deceased employees.

"From the government's side, the families of deceased regular employees will receive compensation of Rs 1.72 crore each, while those of the contract staff would be paid Rs 45.75 lakh each. In addition to their entitled terminal benefits, the families of the deceased will also receive an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh," Kalyan told reporters.