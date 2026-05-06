Vivek Vihar fire: MCD probe finds building lacked completion certificate, possibly deviated from plan

Nine people, including a toddler, died in the fire at the four-storey building on Sunday.

According to a senior official familiar with the matter, the application for the building layout was approved in September 2013, and it did not have a completion certificate.

"The building did not have a completion certificate. We can't ascertain what changes were made to the building during construction if the completion certificate is not issued," a senior MCD official said.

According to officials, the original plan for the property may have sanctioned the construction of four units on a plot measuring 532 square metres. The investigation is still underway, and details are yet to be ascertained.