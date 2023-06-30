Visakhapatnam: Reactor explosion at pvt pharma lab, 2 injured

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two people have been injured after a fire broke out in a private pharmaceutical lab in Atchutapuram Industrial Special Economic Zone, in the Anakapalli locality of Visakhapatnam, police said on Friday.

Upon receiving information about the fire, police teams and fire tenders rushed to the site. The fire was caused due to a sudden reactor blast, according to the Superintendent of Police, Anakapalli Murali Krishna. Two people suffered severe injuries from the fire and were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

"A reactor explosion was reported in a private Pharma lab in Anakapalli. In the blast, two persons received severe burning injuries and were shifted to a hospital for treatment. A case will be registered and an investigation will be carried out on how the incident took place and whether there is any negligence from the management," Anakapalli SP Murali Krishna said.

He said that more than four fire tenders rushed to the spot to control the fire and conduct rescue operations alongside the police teams. District Fire Officer, Lakshman Rao, said that eight fire tenders rushed to the spot and four more are on the way.

The operation is still underway, as the fire is still not doused at the lab. As of now, no casualties have been reported. Further updates are awaited.