Viral video shows crowd in cinema hall pledging to boycott Muslims, draws flak

Reacting to claims by a Congress MP that the viral video was shot in a cinema hall in Vasai on March 10, a senior police official from the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate told PTI on Tuesday that the veracity of the video is yet to be ascertained.

"We are not sure where it was shot and believe it could be mischief by some unscrupulous elements," the police official said.

The MP claimed that the video shows a group of people taking the oath to boycott Muslims after watching the controversial film 'The Kerala Story 2'.

Syed Naseer Hussain, a Rajya Sabha member of the Congress, shared the video on X.